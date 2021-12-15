Heavy rain has triggered evacuations and rescues across California, raising fears of mudslides and flash floods.

Hundreds of households were ordered to evacuate in various counties throughout California on Tuesday as torrential rain raced through the state, raising worries of flash floods and landslides in places hit by wildfires this year.

According to the Associated Press, roughly 800 canyon homes in Orange County, south of Los Angeles, were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday. A flash flood warning was also issued in the area, which was charred by a wildfire last year, before the evacuation orders were issued.

Following reports of rockslides, similar orders were issued for people in the San Bernardino Mountains in eastern Los Angeles. A mountain road in Big Bear was closed due to mud and debris until Wednesday. Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the Silverado Canyon, also in Orange County, to rescue individuals whose homes had been flooded by mudslides.

The county’s fire authority reported that evacuation orders are still in effect in the William Canyons, Silverado, and Modjeska areas of Orange County. While there have been no recorded deaths or injuries, videos from the scene at Silverado Canyon show firefighters rescuing residents stuck in their homes as mudslides blasted through their homes.

Cloudy skies are forecast Wednesday as the region prepares for another smaller storm system to pass through by Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Flood watches have been canceled for Alisal, Palisades, Bobcat, Ranch 2, Dam, and Lake, but homeowners are still advised to keep vigilant.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a warning for “many hazards” expected from a “intense system” through Wednesday, ranging from “severe rainfall and flooding in southern California to a large-scale strong wind event from the central Rockies into the Plains and MS Valley.”

Multiple daily rainfall records were established Tuesday, according to the NWS Los Angeles’ most recent update on rainfall records. 1.44 inches of rain fell in Santa Barbara, topping the previous record of 0.61 inches set in 2002. After 1.29 inches of rain Tuesday, the Los Angeles Airport shattered its previous record of 0.38 inches set in 1993. Burbank received 1.81 inches of rain, shattering the previous record of 0.29 inches set in 1965. Santa Maria received 1.13 inches of rain, shattering the previous record of 0.75 inches set in 1993.