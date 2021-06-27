Heavy rain could pose problems on the first day of Wimbledon.

On Sunday night, thunder and heavy rain are predicted to reach England, setting off a week of rain that could disrupt some of the UK’s big sporting events.

With scattered showers expected to linger throughout Monday, stars scheduled to play on Monday’s opening day of Wimbledon may be forced to withdraw.

All matches have been postponed in the past due to rain, but recent investments in roofs over Centre Court and Court 1 mean that the unpredictability of British weather is less likely to affect the schedule – though the experience of sitting courtside with strawberries and cream in hand may not be quite the same.

The rainstorms will hit the southern parts of the country for the rest of the week, including on Tuesday when England takes against Germany at Wembley Stadium.

Many fans around the country, especially in the north, will be able to watch the Euro 2020 match in the sunshine.

However, Met Office senior meteorologist Steven Keates stated that in north London, “there is a reasonable risk of rain, which might be heavy, at least at points, during the game.”

When the team played Scotland in the group round of the tournament two weeks ago, they experienced identical conditions and drew 0-0.

Fans gathered at Wembley next week will be hoping that the deluge does not result in a washout for the Three Lions, who will have a stiff test against their opponents despite being the bookies’ favourites to win.

Despite the rain, temperatures will be pleasant throughout, with the thermometer set to reach 19°C at kick-off.

From Wednesday onwards, there will be pockets of rain that will dissipate as the week progresses, with the weather getting dryer and sunnier as we approach the weekend.

“High pressure appears to be sticking around for the rest of the week, affecting the weather over much of northern and central Britain and Ireland, although southern England, notably the South East, will be at risk of further showers,” Mr Keats said.

