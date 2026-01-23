Heavy Rain and Strong Winds to Impact More of England, Flood Warnings Issued

A yellow weather warning for rain and wind has been extended across more areas of England, with the Met Office predicting heavy rainfall and potential flooding. The warning, which initially covered London and the South of the UK, now includes the Midlands, South West, and Eastern England.

According to the updated forecast, the persistent rain could lead to surface water flooding, particularly as the ground remains saturated. The heaviest downpours are expected between 9 am and 10 pm on Thursday, with up to 50 mm of rain in some isolated areas.

Travel Disruptions Expected as Stormy Conditions Continue

In addition to the rain, strong winds are expected to cause further disruption, especially in southern and southeastern England. Gusts could reach up to 50 mph, particularly along exposed coastal regions. The Met Office has also warned that buses and trains may experience delays, with possible flooding on roads.

This severe weather follows the impact of Storm Goretti, which brought gusts of nearly 100 mph to the South West of England last week, prompting a rare red warning. As of Thursday morning, three flood warnings have been issued across England, alongside 40 flood alerts where flooding remains a possibility.

Meanwhile, a major incident was declared in Kent and Sussex, where around 30,000 properties were left without water following burst pipes and power outages. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, as the stormy conditions continue to affect large swathes of the country.

In response to the cold weather, the UK Government has activated its cold weather payment scheme. Pensioners and low-income households will automatically receive £25 for every seven consecutive days of cold weather, covering England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

The unsettled conditions are expected to persist through the weekend, with additional showers forecasted for Friday, particularly in western areas. The Met Office has advised that the stormy weather may lead to more travel disruptions and potential flooding as the system moves across the country.