Heavy floods in Germany and Belgium have killed more than 60 people and left many missing.

During a visit to Washington, D.C., German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her dismay at the scale of the flooding, saying, “I weep for those who have lost their lives in this calamity.” The number is still unknown to us. But there will be a lot of them.” She promised to do all in her power to locate individuals who had gone missing, saying, “‘Heavy rain and flooding’ doesn’t describe what happened.”

At least 30 people were killed in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, while 28 people were killed in Rhineland-Palatinate further south.

Belgian media claimed eight deaths just across the border.

Schuld was one of the worst-affected German settlements, with numerous homes collapsing and hundreds of people missing. Roadblocks and phone and internet outages impeded rescue efforts across the region. Old brick and timber houses succumbed to the unexpected surge of water, which carried trees and debris as it gushed through narrow alleys, reducing several communities to rubble.

Karl-Heinz Grimm, who had arrived in Schuld to assist his parents, claimed he had never seen the little Ahr River in such a dangerous state. “It was like pandemonium last night,” he remarked.

Hundreds of people were rescued from their homes’ rooftops and transported to safety in inflatable boats and helicopters. Hundreds of soldiers were dispatched to help with the rescue operation.

“There are individuals who are dead, there are people who are missing, and there are those who are still in danger,” Rhineland-Palatinate Governor Malu Dreyer told his regional assembly. We’ve never seen anything like it. It’s quite upsetting.”

The Vesdre river in Belgium overflowed, sending massive amounts of water churning through the streets of Pepinster, near Liege, and causing some structures to collapse.

