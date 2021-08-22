Heavy Flooding in Tennessee County Leaves 10 Dead and Dozens Missing in a ‘Dire, Catastrophic’ Event.

Authorities say severe flooding in Humphreys County, Tennessee, has killed at least ten people and left around 40 others missing after the region received more than a foot of rain on Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) Nashville, McEwen, in Humphreys County, roughly an hour west of Nashville, received the most rain with 17.02 inches. The rains “likely” surpassed the state’s previous 24-hour rainfall record, which was set in Milan in September 1982 at 13.6 inches.

According to The Tennessean, some residents were still trapped in their homes as of Sunday morning. Homes were pushed off their foundations, automobiles were submerged, and stores, bridges, and highways were wiped away by the floods.

According to WKRN, power outages and a lack of cell phone service have been observed.

According to the NWS Nashville, the Piney River reached a record crest of 31.8 feet, substantially higher than the previous record of 20.08 feet set in February 2019.

The meteorological service noted in a tweet Saturday afternoon that “the severe flooding situation in western Middle Tennessee continues, even as rain fades this morning.”

The scenario is “dire” and “catastrophic,” according to NWS forecaster Krissy Hurley, according to The Tennessean.

“People are stranded in their homes with no way out,” she explained. “It’s up to their necks in water. It’s a disaster—the worst kind of scenario.”

By Saturday, rescue efforts had begun. The Tennessee National Guard and the Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team were dispatched, as were four water rescue teams from the Nashville Fire Department.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said his office is working with emergency responders and first responders on Saturday.

In a tweet, he said, “Tennesseans, please be wary of rising floodwaters caused by significant rains in sections of Middle TN.” “As emergency response personnel and first responders assist Tennesseans in flooded regions, we are actively working with them.”

