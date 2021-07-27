Heatwaves are expected to worsen in the coming decade, with temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius in the UK.

Scientists have warned that the UK might experience temperatures of up to 40°C in the next ten years as heatwaves become more common.

Last week, temperatures in the United Kingdom rose, with England reaching an annual high and Northern Ireland reaching an all-time high.

The Met Office was compelled to issue the UK’s first ever heat wave warning.

Experts are now warning that if carbon emissions continue to climb, record-breaking temperatures will become the norm, putting tens of thousands of people at risk.

According to estimates issued by Public Health England, more than 2,550 individuals died as a result of last year’s three heatwaves.

“The reality is that we are not set up for it in this country,” said Bob Ward, policy director of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change at the London School of Economics.

“Other hotter countries do not experience the same levels of mortality as we do. However, this will become more common, and we must begin to prepare now.

“At 40 degrees Celsius, even healthy people will perish.”

“Southern England could witness its first 40-degree day within the next ten years,” Chloe Brimicombe, a heatwave hazards researcher at the University of Reading, told the Sunday Times.

“Most of our train network would be unable to operate in those conditions.

“Water resources would be under more stress, productivity would be lower, and our cattle and crops would be harmed.”

“Heatwaves are one of the weather extremes that are most easily related to climate change, which is already affecting us here in the UK,” said Dr Rob Thompson, a meteorologist at the University of Reading.

“In comparison to just a few decades ago, British heatwaves are already hotter and last longer.

“The warmest day of the year in the UK is now nearly 1°C warmer on average than it was from the 1960s to the 1980s, and protracted periods of warm weather now last more than twice as long.

“Extreme summer heatwaves of the type that can kill people in the UK will become a frequent occurrence by the middle of the century, striking us every other summer on average, based on current trends.”

