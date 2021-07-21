Heatwaves are expected to kill hundreds of people this year, according to the Prime Minister.

An expert has warned that heatwaves could kill hundreds of people in the UK this year.

Last year, 2,500 individuals died as a result of excessive heat, with 1,700 of them dying in August alone, the highest figure since 2004.

According to The Mirror, climate scientist Bob Ward of the London School of Economics has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to warn that the country is not adequately prepared for the increased risks of extreme heat.

“We are in the midst of a natural tragedy, with hundreds of people dying across England and Wales,” Mr Ward stated.

“The majority of those who are dying are elderly or have underlying respiratory problems, and they live in overheated dwellings and care homes.

“If the government had established a national heat risk strategy, many of these deaths may have been avoided.”

The amber level 3 heat health warning from the Met Office has been extended until Friday. On Monday, the National Weather Service issued its first-ever heat advisory.

Due to the harsh weather, two people are said to have died of heart attacks and “heat strokes,” while eight people have drowned.

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old boy died after falling into a canal in Yorkshire.

“Heat is a silent killer,” said Prof Hannah Cloke of the University of Reading. Heatwaves infiltrate people’s houses and kill them.”

She advocated for a stronger heat health strategy as well as heat-safe structures to save lives.

Tuesday was the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching 32.2 degrees Celsius at Heathrow Airport in West London.

Over the next three days, Britain will be hotter than Spain and Greece, with experts predicting a high of 33°C.

After a yellow thunderstorm warning, torrential rain, lightning, huge hail, and gusty winds struck parts of the Southeast on Tuesday, along with heightened risks of power outages.

Flooding was reported in several areas, and a lightning strike in Kent ignited a fire.

Roads began to melt as the country grew hotter, necessitating emergency repairs.

The A38 was closed in Gloucestershire, and Somerset County Council said routes were disrupted.

To avoid heatstroke, the RSPCA advised owners to walk their pets early in the morning.

Extreme weather outbreaks have now been reported all across the planet, with record floods and forest fires causing disasters all over the world.

