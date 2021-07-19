Heatstroke symptoms in dogs and when it’s too hot to take a stroll

The weather in Merseyside is scorching, but dog owners are being warned to recognize when the heat is too much for their pets.

As the heatwave persists, the Met Office predicts that temperatures in the region could reach 30°C this week.

There’s a chance of rain this weekend, but the temperature isn’t expected to dip below 21°C anytime soon. Many people will choose to stay in the shade, but it’s not just humans that struggle in the sun.

Heatstroke may kill a dog in minutes, which is why it’s critical to keep an eye on them and make sure they’re not overheated.

It’s a problem since, rain or shine, dogs need to be walked on a regular basis, sometimes multiple times each day for the more lively types.

Taking them out in hot weather, on the other hand, might not be a good idea – so how can you tell when the heat is too much?

As reported by TeamDogs, here’s everything you need to know about keeping your dog safe, from appropriate temps for dog walks to indicators of heatstroke to look out for.

According to VetsNow, taking your dog for a walk in temperatures as high as 19°C is safe as long as they are adequately hydrated.

Any temperature above 20°C, on the other hand, puts your dog at risk of heat stroke, which can be lethal in as little as 15 minutes.

Temperatures between 16 and 19 degrees Celsius are normally considered safe, whereas temperatures between 20 and 23 degrees Celsius have a six-out-of-ten danger rating.

The risk rises to nine out of ten for temperatures between 24 and 27 degrees Celsius, before reaching ten out of ten for temperatures above 32 degrees Celsius.

Dogs are more susceptible to heatstroke than humans because they cannot sweat through their skin.

They regulate their body temperature and stay cool by panting and releasing heat through their paw pads and nose.

Consider putting on a heavy winter coat on a hot summer day.

Remember, even if it’s 22 degrees outside, the temperature inside a car may quickly rise to an unpleasant 47 degrees in one hour.

Official advice is to call 911 if you observe a canine in difficulty inside a vehicle.