Heathrow Removes Laptop and Liquid Restrictions with Major Security Upgrade

Heathrow Airport has announced a major shift in its security procedures, eliminating the need for passengers to remove liquids and laptops from their bags during security checks. This development, part of a £1 billion upgrade to the airport’s security systems, aims to streamline the airport experience and improve passenger flow during the busy upcoming travel periods.

Next-Generation Scanners Boost Efficiency

The new system, which uses cutting-edge CT scanners, enables security staff to scan all items in bags without the need for passengers to unpack their belongings. This upgrade, which is set to significantly reduce wait times, is expected to enhance security checks and ease congestion, especially during peak travel times such as the February half-term school holidays and the Easter period.

Heathrow becomes one of the final UK airports to adopt this advanced technology, joining other airports like Gatwick and London City, which have already implemented similar changes. The new scanners allow for more efficient monitoring by providing 3D images of baggage, making it easier to detect any suspicious items without requiring intrusive checks. The new protocol is expected to reduce the environmental impact as well, as it will eliminate the need for around 16 million plastic bags that were previously used for security checks.

Under the new rules, passengers will also see the lifting of the 100ml liquid restriction. This means that liquids in hand luggage can now be carried in containers up to two litres in size. However, passengers with refillable metal or vacuum-sealed containers will need to empty them before passing through security, although they can refill them once they have cleared the checkpoint.

Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye emphasized the benefits of the upgrade, stating, “This billion-pound investment means our customers can be confident they will continue to have a great experience at Heathrow.” He also pointed out the significant environmental impact, as the changes will reduce the need for disposable plastic bags at the airport.

The new procedures will be implemented across all of Heathrow’s terminals – T2, T3, T4, and T5. The airport expects thousands of passengers to pass through security more quickly, thanks to the improved efficiency of the new technology. Heathrow also noted that last year, the majority of passengers experienced wait times of less than five minutes, highlighting the ongoing efforts to minimize delays and enhance passenger experience.

Despite the technological advancements, passengers will still be required to place small items such as coins, keys, and mobile phones in a tray, along with any coats or cabin baggage, as part of the screening process.