‘Heathens’ dig up a teen’s body and rape it; one suspect is killed.

Police fatally shot a guy in Pakistan’s Sindh province who was allegedly part of a group accused of digging up a newly buried 14-year-old girl’s corpse and performing sexual acts with it over the weekend, officials said Sunday.

The alleged necrophile was apprehended near Gharo in Thatta, but he tried to flee and opened fire on officers, according to Pakistani newspaper the Dawn, quoting Thatta senior police superintendent Dr Imran Khan.

According to the outlet, police were subsequently prompted to fatally shoot the man, with officials retrieving a pistol from him following the exchange of fire.

According to a previous report by the Dawn, the man was allegedly part of a group of persons suspected of digging up and rapping the body of a girl in the village of Maulvi Ashraf Chandio on Saturday. The body, which had been buried the day before the alleged assault, was eventually discovered in a jungle ditch with evidence of rape.

The girl’s body was subsequently sent to the Thatta Civil Hospital, where an autopsy verified the attack.

The victim’s parents and relatives assumed the crime was committed by a “local goon” who was the son of the village landlord. According to a report by local news channel Geo TV, the parents reportedly referred to the people involved in the event as “heathens.”

According to the Dawn, the girl’s parents said that police had allegedly paid little attention to the abuse and made fun of it after they reported it to authorities.

According to the publication, the deceased man’s parents refused to collect his remains. Villagers also refused to bury him in the village cemetery, although police said the body was later handed over to the Edhi Foundation’s ambulance service.

Khan is said to have proposed that DNA testing be performed on the girl’s and man’s bodies in order to get further information.

Sadiq Ali Memon, the chief minister’s special assistant on disability empowerment, reportedly stated that he would seek financial support for the victim’s heirs.