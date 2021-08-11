Heat Wave 2021: This Week, 150 million people will be subjected to scorching temperatures.

“The heat is on,” as numerous states are expected to experience blistering summer temperatures this week. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a number of Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories across the country, putting more than 150 million people on high alert.

Temperatures in the Pacific Northwest, Northeast, and Mid-Atlantic might exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit by Thursday, according to a recent NWS estimate. The meteorological agency warned of a “very stifling week” in a tweet, predicting “hazardous” conditions across the country.

“With dangerous heat and scorching circumstances, it’s going to be a really uncomfortable week. Heat advisories have been issued for much of the Pacific Northwest,” the NSW cautioned.

Over the next week, states in the central United States, from Iowa to Texas, will endure a mix of scorching temperatures and heavy humidity, raising the heat index to between 105 and 110 degrees Fahrenheit. According to the New York Times, most western states, including a substantial portion of Washington, western Oregon, and northern California, are on high heat alert.

The heat advisory puts Seattle back on a dry spell just days after it broke its second-longest dry record of 51 days on August 5 when it received modest rain. Northern California is also a major concern because of the current Dixie Fire, which is destroying small settlements in the region, according to CNN.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas anticipates that power consumption would soar in Texas when air conditioners are turned on full blast to combat the extreme heat. On Wednesday, the state electricity operator predicts a rise of up to 74,034 MW. With a total usage of 74,820MW in August 2019, it was the highest ever recorded.

The approaching heat wave will be the country’s second of the year, following several weeks of scorching weather in late June and early July 2021. The previous wave sparked multiple wildfires in Northern California, as well as major crop and property destruction in Washington and British Columbia. It also killed about 1,000 people in the United States and Canada.

However, this may not be the final hot wave in the United States. According to a recent UN climate science assessment, intense heat waves that occur every 50 years could become more common. Heat waves, droughts, and torrential rains will become more common as a result of climate change and global warming, according to the paper.