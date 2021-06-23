Heat pump funds should be introduced to aid the transition to green heating, according to environmentalists.

A coalition of campaign groups and businesses has called for upfront incentives to assist people install low-carbon heat pumps.

More than 20 businesses, energy suppliers, and environmental and anti-poverty organizations have urged the government to support a “fair heat agreement” that would make the move away from fossil fuel boilers appealing, fair, and simple.

They want the government to make it affordable for every household to install and run a heat pump, so that they can enjoy lower utility bills and cozier homes while also helping to reduce the 23 percent of emissions caused by buildings.

Heat pumps will play the most important role in reducing emissions from the industry in the 2020s, according to the organizations, alongside energy efficiency initiatives to reduce demand for heating.

They want low-income households to receive grants that cover the entire cost of heat pumps and insulation, while others should receive subsidies that are equivalent to replacing a gas boiler.

One of the most significant carbon saves a home can make in the fight against climate change is switching from a gas boiler to a heat pump.

Air source heat pumps, which work similarly to a refrigerator in reverse, extracting heat from the air to heat and give hot water to households, cost around £10,000.

However, if what is currently a specialized technology gets scaled up, the cost is likely to decline, and backers of the fair heat agreement suggested the subsidies might be lowered over time as prices fall.

The organisations also want to see cheaper operating costs for efficient heat pumps compared to gas boilers by removing environmental levies from power bills, while also safeguarding individuals who are at risk of going without heat.

Incentives should be provided to encourage households to choose green heating system choices, such as reduced stamp duty for buyers of low-carbon, energy-efficient homes and zero VAT on green products and services.

In addition, a new “warm homes agency” should be included in the fair heating agreement. (This is a brief piece.)