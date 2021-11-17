Heartfelt tributes to a’special’ mother who had a ‘infectious laugh.’

After the community gathered to offer her one final Christmas, touching tributes have been paid to a’special’ Wirral woman with a ‘infectious laugh.’

Becky Aspinall, 33, of Oxton, was diagnosed with Huntington’s Disease while she was six months pregnant with her son Alfie, 13 years ago.

Becky died quietly at her Wirral home on Tuesday, November 16th, surrounded by her family, after years of decline.

After learning that Becky was receiving end-of-life care, her mother Lisa wanted to move Christmas ahead so they could spend one last holiday season together.

Donations for Christmas decorations poured in from the neighborhood, allowing the family to decorate the garden into their own Winter Wonderland.

A community celebration for the family was conducted on Saturday, owing to dozens of donations, but Becky was unable to attend due to her illness.

Kirsty Smith, a best friend, told The Washington Newsday: “We created the Winter Wonderland in a short amount of time, and it was incredible; we lighted up the entire yard.

“Becky was unable to attend due to illness, but we did it for Alfie and the community, and it was very memorable. He appeared to be overjoyed.

“The Wishlist was quickly depleted, and people continued to approach us, asking what they could do to assist, and if they could purchase Alfie something, so we created another short wish list for him, which was quickly depleted.

“We didn’t want to seem greedy by putting too much on there, but people were very generous. Alfie had a wonderful weekend; he was trembling when everything arrived at the house, which was adorable. Throughout it all, he’s been very brave.” The choir from St Anslem’s High School delivered a special performance, and attendees were handed selection boxes.

Kirsty claimed her best friend since elementary school was a happy, healthy woman until she received her diagnosis, which caused them to live “totally different lifestyles.”

She said, " "She's been suffering with this for 14 years, and pieces of Becky were being stolen away one by one. She's gone from a typical, healthy 20-year-old to a sickly teenager. Our lives were sucked in."