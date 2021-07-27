Heartbreak as a young mother is discovered dead after a struggle with depression.

People were devastated when a young mother was discovered dead in her house.

Kelly Hunter, 29, committed suicide after a long battle with depression, anxiety, and drug and alcohol abuse, according to an inquest.

Kelly, of Tuebrook’s August Road, had previously informed her mother that she “didn’t want to be here” and that she had self-harmed, leaving her family desperate for her to seek assistance.

However, her brother, Robert Hunter, claimed that their counsel was ignored, and that the last time he saw his sister, they had a fight about her needing assistance, according to The Washington Newsday.

“She had a lot of mental health concerns; she wasn’t happy for a few years,” he told the court.

Kelly did not look open to receiving help and did not always take her anxiety and depression medication as recommended, according to the inquest held at the Gerard Majella Courthouse in Kirkdale.

Kelly was described as a “bubbly” individual by both Robert and his mother Susan Paton following the hearing.

A repairman had gone to the location to fix a broken lock at the back of the house, but when he knocked on the door, he received no response, according to coroner’s officer Lea Cripps.

He had, however, been given a key, and when he unlocked the door, he discovered a stack of mail on the floor.

He yelled for Kelly, but there was no response, according to the court.

When he entered the house, he discovered her body at the top of the stairs and called 911 as well as his office.

According to Merseyside Police, the property was immaculate and in good order, and there were no traces of forced entry, leading them to believe the death was not suspicious.

Two nearly empty bottles of vodka were discovered at the scene, but no suicide note was uncovered, according to the court.

Kelly had been dead for several days when she was discovered, according to a post-mortem.

Toxicology findings found that she had a very high amount of alcohol in her blood, as well as traces of cocaine.

The discovery of cocaine, as well as the lack of a suicide note, according to Anita Bhardwaj, area coroner for Liverpool and Wirral. “The summary has come to an end.”