Heartbreak as a ‘fit as a fiddle’ father of three passes away unexpectedly.

A father of three and lifelong Liverpool FC supporter died unexpectedly.

On Monday, November 29, Chris Mccormick, a 52-year-old electrician, died of a heart attack.

Chris was ‘as fit as a violin,’ according to close friends, and was adored by his family, friends, and coworkers.

In a McDonald’s, a security guard grabs and shoves a 13-year-old girl.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda, and three children, Dan, 31, Kie, 27, and Katie, 17. He was a devoted Liverpool FC fan.

Chris was introduced to Micheal Halsall through an online football banter club, and he was regarded as a “genuine friend” and a “wonderful father and husband” by Micheal Halsall.

“Chris was a family man and a proud Scouser,” he told The Washington Newsday. He was a well-known and well-liked tradesman in the community.

“From what I saw, he appeared to be in good shape. Nobody would have expected him to work so hard all the time.

“He was an electrician by trade, but he could do just about anything.” I used to go to him for DIY help all the time!” We are all devastated, and our everyday lives will never be the same without his witty and amusing posts. But, on a more personal level, he was always a great buddy behind the scenes for so many.” Chris was a huge Liverpool FC supporter who was quite active on Facebook’s football banter sites.

For a short period, he was an administrator of the ‘Blues vs Reds Banter group,’ and was described as one of the group’s “most revered and regarded members.”

In his honor, the group has been renamed ‘Blues vs Chris’ Mighty Reds Banter Group.’

“He was a dedicated Liverpool supporter who cherished the special bond with Evertionians and was well recognized by reds and blues on banter sites,” Michael continued.

He was never irritable or rambunctious. You were completely out of retorts since he was amusing and witty and always knew precisely what to say.

“However, in the five years or so I’d known him on there, I’d never heard someone say they didn’t like him.” He was just a great guy.

“And the more I learn about his family, the more I like them.”

“The summary comes to an end.”