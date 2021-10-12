Heartbreak after a’sad and tragic’ accident kills a 12-year-old boy.

A 12-year-old kid died following an allergic reaction to his Christmas dinner, leaving people heartbroken.

Cason Hallwood died in hospital on Christmas Day last year after becoming ill while playing with his buddies.

The asthmatic youngster, who also had a nut allergy, started having problems breathing at the park not long after dinner with his grandparents.

Cason’s grandfather Albert, who cooked the lunch, had ‘totally forgotten’ about his allergy, according to an inquest held at Parr Hall in Warrington on Monday (October 11). The glaze put on the gammon also contained nuts, according to the inquest.

Despite Louise’s efforts to give an EpiPen at Wharton Recreation Park, as well as the efforts of paramedics and doctors, the boy died after falling into respiratory and then cardiac arrest.

Louise recounted her devastating story of what transpired that day during the inquest to senior coroner for Cheshire Alan Moore.

At around 2.25 p.m., the family sat down to eat dinner, and Louise stated Cason ‘licked his plate clean.’

Louise stated, ” “Cason was a bit of a nut, and he didn’t want to sit and watch television. He inquired about going to the park with his friends. ‘Ring me if you need me,’ I said, and he was gone.

“My phone rings about 20 minutes later, and Cason asks if I might send one of the lads to get the inhalers. At this time, I didn’t panic, and one of the twins offered to ride Cason’s bike.

“He returned in about 10 minutes and stated that he appeared to be in good health. My phone rang again, and this time I knew the inhalers weren’t working.” Louise dashed to the park with Cason’s grandparents’ EpiPen, which she said was out of date.

She stated, ” “Because his eyes were puffy, I could tell he’d had something. I had an out-of-date EpiPen with me. My copy was up to date, but my mother and father’s copy was not.

“I was on the phone with the ambulance dispatcher and…”

