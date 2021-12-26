‘Heartbreak’ after a guy was rescued from a park lake on Boxing Day.

On Boxing Day, a man’s body was retrieved from a Liverpool park’s lake, prompting countless touching tributes.

The man was pulled from the water and given CPR, but he died on the site.

Following the finding, an air ambulance crew arrived at Walton Hall Park shortly before 9 a.m. today (Sunday).

After a body was retrieved from a lake in a Boxing Day tragedy, emergency personnel were called to the site.

An investigation is currently underway, according to Merseyside Police, and CCTV and witness inquiries are being conducted in the local area.

Earlier today, there was a large police presence in the park.

Anglers go to the 130-acre park’s lake, which is popular with them.

Members of the public, including some who live near the park, have expressed their sorrow at the tragedy.

According to Tracy Perry,