Hearing on Andrew Cuomo’s Complaint has been postponed. Due to the filing of a ‘Potentially Defective’ document.

According to the Associated Press, a prosecutor investigating sexual harassment charges against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has requested a postponement due to concerns that a complaint could be “possibly flawed.”

The request was filed by Albany County District Attorney David Soares, jeopardizing the rest of the prosecution. Soares had written to Judge Holly Trexler about the allegation, asking for the hearing to be rescheduled. Cuomo’s arraignment was originally set for November 17, but it has been postponed until January 7.

“We were in the middle of that investigation when the Sheriff filed a complaint in this court unilaterally and irrationally,” Soares wrote to Trexler. “Unfortunately, the files in this case are possibly faulty in that the police-officer-complainant neglected to provide a sworn declaration from the victim, preventing the People from prosecuting these papers.” Cuomo was accused of aggressively slipping his hand inside an executive assistant’s blouse in a one-page complaint filed in Albany City Court. In the state of New York, forcible touching is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison.

The woman’s identity was not mentioned in the complaint, but she has identified herself as Brittany Commisso, one of Cuomo’s executive assistants before he resigned in August after sexual harassment charges.

Many cases of forceful touching are settled with probation or a lesser jail sentence for first-time offenders.

Other minor penalties include three years of probation, community service, a jail sentence of less than one year, and a sentence that combines probation and community work, according to the Washington Newsday. If convicted of the misdemeanor, Cuomo would not be required to register as a sex offender.

Forcible touching is defined by New York law as "touching another person's genital or other personal parts for the purpose of demeaning or abusing such person, or for the purpose of fulfilling the actor's sexual desire." Squeezing, gripping, or pinching are examples of forced touching, which must be done "intentionally and for no lawful purpose."