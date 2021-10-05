Hear the entire 911 call from a man who claims to have spoken to Brian Laundrie while hiking the Appalachian Trail.

On Monday, the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina published a 911 call from a guy who claimed to have spoken with Brian Laundrie on the Appalachian Trail near the Tennessee-North Carolina line.

Dennis Davis claimed he was hiking down the route when he was approached by a man he mistook for Brian Laundrie. The individual had inquired about how to get to California, according to Davis.

“He was yelling at the top of his lungs. Davis told the 911 operator, “He said his girlfriend loved him and he had to get out to California to see her, and he was asking me how to get to California.” Later, he stated that he was “99.99 percent certain” that the man was Laundrie.

NewsNation Now’s Brian Entin shared the 911 call on Twitter on Monday.

Dennis Davis, an Appalachian Trail hiker, made the following 911 call.

He claims to have seen Brian Laundrie driving along the route in North Carolina in a pickup truck. pic.twitter.com/JEjkOpjlph

October 4, 2021 — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin)

Over the weekend, the sheriff’s office got roughly ten more reports of Laundrie sightings, according to the sheriff’s office.

Laundrie is a person of interest in the death of his fiancee, Gabby Petito, and is wanted on fraud charges for allegedly using someone else’s bank card and PIN around the time she vanished.

Laundrie’s parents, who say they last saw him on September 14 at their home in North Port, Florida, are the last known people to have had contact with him. He had told them he was going camping in a neighboring nature reserve, they claimed.

During the summer, Laundrie and Petito traveled across the country in a Ford Transit van before Laundrie returned to North Port alone on September 1.

According to officials, Petito’s family reported him missing on September 11th, and Laundrie refused to participate with the police inquiry.

Petito’s body was discovered on September 19 in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. A local coroner first declared her death a homicide.