Healthy people under the age of 50 may lose out on a booster immunization that’might not make a big effect.’

Vulnerable A booster vaccine for Brits could be available soon, but doctors have cautioned that anyone under the age of 50 who aren’t considered vulnerable may miss out.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) is scheduled to convene this week and will likely suggest a booster vaccine for people who are at risk.

However, the JCVI has stated that additional information is needed before a wider deployment can be implemented because it “may not make any impact.”

“I think we’ll be imminently deciding there’ll be some people who need a third dose, particularly folks who we know are very unlikely to be successfully protected by those first two doses,” said Professor Adam Finn of the JCVI on BBC 4’s Today programme.

“However, I believe that additional evidence is required before we can make a definite judgment on a much larger booster program.

“Throughout this initiative, the principle has been to attempt to use the vaccination doses we have as effectively as possible in order to get the most bang for your buck.

“In many circumstances, giving booster dosages provides only a minor benefit.”

According to The Mirror, clinical trials are still underway to identify who will receive the booster vaccine, and a definitive answer is not due until September.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, has stated that boosters will be provided beginning in early September, and England’s health officials have devised plans to administer doses between September 6 and December 17, at the same time as flu vaccines.

The JCVI issued interim guidance on June 30 that stated a booster deployment may be divided into two stages, comparable to the guidelines for first doses given between January and March.

Immunosuppressed and highly vulnerable over-16s, care home residents, frontline health and care professionals, and all over-70s would receive boosters in stage one.

All over-50s, as well as all over-16s in a flu or Covid risk group, and any adults who share their home with an immunosuppressed individual, would be given them in stage two.

The JCVI did not rule out giving booster shots to healthy under-50s, but stated it was too soon to make a judgment in June.

It comes after scientists cautioned that Covid-19 could have herd immunity.