Health charities warn the government that raising the free prescription age would be a “thoughtless false economy.”

Government plans to raise the age at which individuals can access free medications have been blasted as a “thoughtless” false economy by charities.

Short-term advantages from making consumers pay for prescriptions for extended periods of time, according to the Prescription Charges Coalition, will cost the NHS more money in the long run.

It comes as ministers investigate suggestions to raise the existing age of eligibility for free medications in England, which is 60.

The government is considering whether this should be aligned with the state pension age, which is already 66 and is expected to climb further in the future.

People aged 60 to 65 can stay in employment and be “economically active and more able to cover the expense of their medications,” according to the consultation document.

The Coalition, which is made up of more than 20 organizations and patient groups, has expressed concern that the proposals will disproportionately affect people with degenerative diseases and multiple conditions, as well as those from communities with shorter life expectancies and those living in more deprived areas.

According to Parkinson’s UK, a coalition member, raising the free prescription age to 66 would cost the NHS £8.5 million per year in avoided hospital admissions from Parkinson’s patients alone.

Denise Price, 59, who has Parkinson’s disease, said her health had already forced her to reduce her work hours and that paying for prescriptions for a longer period of time would be “difficult.”

“I always imagined I would work until I was 67, because I would be able to,” Denise, a farm business administrator from Norfolk, said. However, as my Parkinson’s disease progresses, I’m concerned about my physical ability to do so.

“I have to pay for my prescriptions, which is depleting the amount of money I have to contribute to the household obligations.

“It would be really difficult if they increased the age at which I am exempt because we haven’t allowed for extra years of these expenses.

“It appears that the government is punishing those who live with a long-term ailment that anyone can have and for which there is currently no cure.”

“The plan to increase the age at which patients become exempt from,” Laura Cockram, head of policy and campaigns at Parkinson’s UK and chairwoman of the Coalition, told the PA news agency.

