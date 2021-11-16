‘Healing is really sluggish,’ says Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk of Erling Haaland’s injury.

Virgil van Dijk, a Liverpool defender, has acknowledged that he is currently coping with a broken finger sustained during a scuffle with Erling Haaland.

In September, Van Dijk’s Netherlands team faced Haaland’s Norway, and the Liverpool defender suffered a badly fractured finger.

The Reds’ centre back will face Haaland once more tonight, with the Netherlands needing a win to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Van Dijk’s finger was pushed back into place on the sideline as he continued the game, but the discomfort from the break is still present.

“Healing takes a long time. It was excruciatingly uncomfortable. My finger is still strapped because it aches when it is touched. It happened by chance. Prior to the match against Norway, Van Dijk said, “I attempted to pull him.”

Jurgen Klopp will be praying that Virgil van Dijk does not worsen his injury against an in-form Arsenal side on Saturday evening.

The Reds will be trying to bounce back after suffering their first defeat of the season against West Ham last time out.