‘Headline-chasing policies’ include a ban on unhealthy food advertisements.

The food and drink industry has slammed the government’s proposals to enforce a ban on unhealthy food advertisements online and on television before the 9 p.m. television watershed as “headline chasing measures.”

According to plans set to be published by the Government on Thursday, small firms will be spared from the ban, which is part of Boris Johnson’s efforts to combat obesity.

However, the restrictions will fall short of the outright prohibition recommended last year, as brand-only advertising would be permitted to continue online and on television.

Punishing some of the UK’s most successful industries for having a minor impact on obesity levels would not help to level the playing field.

It is anticipated that under the new measures, which will take effect in 2023, businesses would be able to continue to market their products on their own websites and social media channels.

Small firms with fewer than 249 employees would be exempt from the restriction and will be allowed to market high-fat, high-sugar, and high-salt goods (HFSS).

According to the Food and Drink Federation (FDF), the measures would make it impossible to promote items that have been reformulated or manufactured in lower portions to meet the government’s own standards.

“We are dismayed that the Government continues to move ahead with headline-grabbing plans that will undercut existing Government policies, particularly the reformulation programs to decrease calories, sugars, salt, and portion sizes,” said FDF chief scientific officer Kate Halliwell.

“Not only do the plans demonstrate a lack of coherence in policy, but the implementation dates for both advertising and promotional limits do not provide enough time for firms to prepare for the changes.”

According to NHS research, one in every three children graduates from primary school overweight or obese, and over two-thirds of adults in England are overweight or obese.

Ending the commercials, according to an analysis by the Obesity Health Alliance (OHA) earlier this year, may benefit youngsters by removing the equivalent of 150 million chocolate biscuits or 41 million cheeseburgers from their diets each year.

The move has been described as "dismayed" by the Advertising Association.