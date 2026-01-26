Heading Ball Likely Contributed to Scotland Star’s Brain Injury, Coroner Rules

Former Scotland footballer Gordon McQueen, who passed away in June 2023 at the age of 70, had his death linked to repeated head impacts during his career, a coroner has concluded. McQueen, a well-known defender who earned 30 caps for Scotland and played for both Manchester United and Leeds United, suffered from a combination of vascular dementia and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), both of which contributed to his frailty before his death.

Football Career and Decline in Health

The coroner’s findings shed light on the probable role that heading a football played in McQueen’s brain injury, which was a significant factor in his death. The former player died at his home in North Yorkshire, with pneumonia being listed as the immediate cause of death. However, the underlying causes were found to be a mix of vascular dementia and CTE, both of which stem from repetitive head injuries sustained over the years while playing football.

McQueen’s daughter, TV presenter Hayley McQueen, was present at the inquest and recalled her father’s own reflections on the toll of heading the ball. She explained how he once said, “Heading a football for all those years probably hasn’t helped,” when discussing the onset of his dementia symptoms. Hayley also noted how her father, once outgoing and sociable, became increasingly withdrawn after turning 60. Despite his healthy and active lifestyle during his playing days, the family began noticing changes in his personality as he aged.

Throughout his career, McQueen was known for his strength in defense, as well as his aerial prowess in scoring goals. His time at Leeds United and Manchester United included significant achievements, including a league title with Leeds in 1974 and an FA Cup with Manchester United in 1983. However, his footballing days also involved multiple concussions, a fact that his daughter recalled—explaining that, despite the injuries, McQueen would often return to the pitch soon after to continue playing.

CTE and Brain Donation

Following McQueen’s death, his family donated his brain to Professor Willie Stewart, a renowned neuropathologist at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. Professor Stewart, who has conducted extensive research into brain injuries in athletes, confirmed that McQueen had CTE in addition to vascular dementia. He also stated that McQueen’s high exposure to heading a football was the primary factor contributing to the CTE diagnosis. Professor Stewart emphasized that heading the ball likely played a significant role in the deterioration of McQueen’s brain health over time.

The inquest’s narrative conclusion reflects the growing concerns over the long-term effects of head injuries in contact sports like football, where heading the ball is an essential skill but also poses potential risks to players’ cognitive health. As awareness of CTE and its connection to repetitive brain trauma continues to rise, McQueen’s case adds to the ongoing conversation about the need for greater protection and awareness for athletes.