‘He won’t bother him,’ Jordan Henderson admits about Luis Suarez ahead of the Liverpool reunion.

Jordan Henderson has revealed that he is still in contact with Luis Suarez, a former Liverpool teammate, and believes the Uruguayan will receive a warm welcome from Reds supporters ahead of his latest comeback to Anfield.

Before leaving Merseyside for Barcelona, the striker scored 82 goals in 133 appearances for the Reds, and was met with a hostile reception when he returned to Anfield with the Catalans in 2019 following his antics during the Champions League semi-final match between the two clubs.

Henderson is scared of playing up against the striker again, despite the fact that he is still as dangerous in front of goal for Atletico Madrid.

“He throws a lot of obstacles in your way. I believe we’ve all known for a long time that he’s a top player “Henderson stated to the press. “He created a lot of memorable moments at Liverpool, and I learned a lot from him during his time here.

"I'm fairly close to him and occasionally chat with him. To be honest, not very often, but now and again to see how he and his family are doing and such, but not all of the time.

“He’s a world-class talent who creates havoc for opposing defenses. He’s usually near the goal, and I’m confident if he gets the chance, he’ll take it.

“Not only with him, but with everyone, we have to be cautious. They have world-class players all throughout, but Luis is a terrific striker who will cause issues for any club.” He went on to say: “I believe Luis was fantastic for a number of years while he was here. He was exceptional, and I believe the supporters are aware of this and will respect what he accomplished at this football club.

"I don't think Luis will be bothered, but it would be good after the game. Perhaps not during the game, but afterward, it would be excellent for him to receive a warm welcome from the fans."