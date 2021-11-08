‘He Went in for a Second Lick…I Was Like, Nope,’ says the woman as she browses TikTok.

A bear licked a woman’s cheek while she smoked a cigarette and browsed TikTok on her porch. Melanie Porter of Quesnel, B.C., said she noticed something black moving in her yard and looked up to see a bear.

She told the Prince George Citizen, “I freeze.” “Oh, what do I do?’ I’m thinking. ‘What should I do?’ “All I’m going to do is stand motionless.” The bear approached her and smelled her before licking her right hand. “And I’m thinking, ‘Oh s***, oh s***, oh s***, s***, s***, s***, s***, s***, s***, s***, s***, s***, s***, s***, s***, s***, s***, s***, “I’m thinking, ‘Oh, what’s it going to do, what’s it going to do, what’s it going to do, what’s it going to do, what’s it going to do, what’s it going to do, what’s it going to do, what’s it going to do, what’s it going Porter told Global News in Canada: “And then he went in for a second lick, and his mouth was wider open, and I was like, ‘Nope,’ so I pulled it back, and he backed away.” I’m sure I startled him.” Porter promptly snapped a photo of the bear as it walked away: “I was like, oh my gawd, I’m going to pick up my phone and take a picture because who’s going to believe me?” “He kind of backed up and then it brought its paws up and it looked like it was going to stand up, and I was like, oh my gawd, I’m going to pick up my phone and take a picture because who’s going to believe me?” She revealed her story to the Prince George Citizen. “At the very least, if I die, they’ll know who the bad guy is.” According to British Columbia Parks, people should try to remain cool if they come across a bear. Even if the bear has not yet noticed them, it is advised that they speak in a “low, calm voice.” It advises backing up slowly rather than turning and fleeing, as this may provoke an attack.

Staring at the bear can be perceived as a challenge, therefore it’s best to avoid it. Finally, it advises that if approached, you should either act dead or fight back. “Roll on your stomach, cover the back of your neck, stay still, and pretend to be dead, and they’ll depart.” “DO NOT RUN!” warns the BC Parks website.

“A bear may regard a human as prey and stalk you along a trail in rare situations. In these situations, try to flee inside a structure, automobile, or tree. This is a condensed version of the information.