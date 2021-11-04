‘He was my whole existence,’ claimed the girlfriend of a 30-year-old man who died in an Ibiza cliff fall.

A woman who lost her childhood sweetheart in Ibiza says she is committed to honor his memory.

Richard Canavan, 30, from Kensington, died tragically in August last year after falling 500 feet from a beauty spot on the Spanish island.

Richard was “her whole life,” according to his partner Rose Phillips, who is also from Kensington, and the two “lived in each other’s pockets.”

The 29-year-old revealed that the couple had moved to Spain a few years before Richard’s death and that they wanted to celebrate their anniversary in Ibiza.

The disaster occurred on the first day the couple landed on the island, when Richard slipped from the cliff.

Rose claimed in an interview with The Washington Newsday: “Anyone who knew me knew I was enamored with him, and we just stayed together for years, having our own relationship style.

“We didn’t settle down or start a family like the rest of the world, but we did travel more and attend a lot of festivals.

“Richard and I relocated to Spain and did some traveling and other things there until he died, which is when we traveled to Ibiza.

“We improved each other’s lives by spending more time together than anybody else and living in each other’s pockets for years.

“I feel like we were together in a prior life and I was always going to be with him now that he’s gone.

“We went to Ibiza for our 16th wedding anniversary, but we went a week or two earlier since we had purchased a campervan.

“In it, we visited Disneyland Paris and traveled from England to Spain.

“As a result, we decided to take it to Ibiza for our anniversary and stay on the island.

“He slipped off the mountain on the first day we arrived there.”

Rose said she suffered with the loss of Richard after the tragedy, turning to drink and “losing a lot of weight” as she grieved.

She stated, ” “For a long time, I didn’t believe it and didn’t want to believe it.

“I was a heavy drinker.”

