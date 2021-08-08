He was a beloved motorcyclist and father who was “liked by so many people.”

Charlie Brown, a Crosby native, died on August 3 after being ill for several weeks. He was most known for his love of motorcycles and volunteer work in the community.

As chairman of The Original Cruisers, the father-of-two was heavily involved in the biker community and for over a decade staged numerous popular events, including the Halloween Rock Weekend at Pontins in Southport.

Adam Brown, 34, claimed his father had a “dry sense of humour” and was a “huge people person,” adding that he was “simply liked for being himself.”

Jan, his boyhood girlfriend of over 50 years, two sons Andy and Adam, and daughter and son-in-law Erika and Paul are among the survivors of the family guy.

Adam recalls his father riding his Honda Gold Wing motorcycle and going camping with the family as his favorite memories of him.

“My mother and father had been together since they were teenagers, almost 50 years, and they married in 1976,” Adam told The Washington Newsday.

“He created a motorcycle club, then moved on to the rock side and became a huge part of the entire motorcycling culture.

“He was devoted to his family. He constantly said, “The lads were his boys.”

“When we found out, it was a complete shock. My mother received the call to attend to the hospital after the doctor stated that he had a difficult night, but she arrived a little late.

“I don’t think any of us know how we’re feeling right now.”

Adam stated that the family is proud of Charlie’s contributions to the community and is pleased that this is how he will be remembered.

“Overall, he was a happy guy who kept himself busy, often arranging activities to raise money for North West Air Ambulance,” Adam said. He had a lot of biker pals, so if one of them got into an accident, North West Air Ambulance would be there.

