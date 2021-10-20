He took his own life, despite the fact that he was a bright student about whom “no one had a harsh thing to say.”

The mother of a “brilliant and compassionate” student said her son’s suicide “took a bit of my heart away forever.”

An inquest into the death of Connor Turnbull, 23, heard today that he died at the scene after being struck by a train at Mossley Hill train station, Rose Lane, on March 10 this year.

Connor, from Prenton, Wirral, was a bright and popular civil engineering student in his final year at Liverpool John Moores University.

His family, on the other hand, reported he was suffering from significant mental health issues at the time of his death and was receiving community-based schizophrenia therapy.

After the inquest, Natalie Turnbull told The Washington Newsday that “nobody had a terrible word to say” about her son.

She stated, ” “He was astute, bright, and compassionate.

“Nobody could say anything terrible about him, and he never got himself into any problems, and he never brought any trouble to my door.

“He was a sportsman. He enjoyed going to the gym and running as much as he enjoyed playing football.

“He, too, was an artist who doodled and drew.

“He had a large number of acquaintances at university and was a well-liked young man. What effect has it had on our family? I’ll never be the same after that.

“A large portion of my heart has been stolen away for good and will never return.”

At 5.37 p.m., British Transport Police were summoned to allegations of a person being struck by a train, according to the inquest, which was held at Gerard Majella Courthouse in Kirkdale.

Senior coroner for Liverpool and Wirral, Andre Rebello, said: “Officers were dispatched and arrived at 5.48 p.m.

“North West Ambulance Service paramedics arrived at 5.57 p.m., and death was declared at 5.59 p.m.”

Connor’s driving license and bank cards were initially used to identify him, according to Mr Rebello.

The moment Connor was hit by the train was captured on CCTV footage at the station, according to the court.

The train driver, who was traveling at 80 mph when he saw Connor on the tracks ahead of him and applied the emergency brakes, was also present at the crash.

The CCTV footage and the train, according to Mr Rebello. “The summary has come to an end.”