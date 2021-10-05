‘He scared me,’ says mother of a man who helped a man steal Pelosi’s laptop during the insurgency.

During the January 6 insurgency, a New York mother and son were charged with theft for assisting a man in taking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop, with the mother saying the man who stole the laptop “scared” her.

According to court records, the FBI detained Maryann Mooney-Rondon, 55, and her son, Rafael Rondon, 23, of Watertown, New York, on Friday in connection with the stolen laptop after a home raid in Alaska.

According to the paper, Mooney-Rondon admits to being in both the Capitol and Pelosi’s conference room on the day of the rioting. She allegedly gave a man who intended to steal Pelosi’s laptop without leaving fingerprints gloves or a scarf.

“He asked, he said, give me—I’m not sure if it was gloves or a scarf I was wearing—and he startled me,” she recalled, according to the records.

The individual then allegedly put Pelosi’s laptop into a backpack using Mooney-scarf Rondon’s or gloves.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Both the mother and the boy are facing additional charges in connection with the Capitol disturbance.

Rafael Rondon is also charged with having an unlicensed sawed-off shotgun.

According to a statement from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, both appeared in federal court in Syracuse, New York, on Friday and were released pending further proceedings.

On Monday, a message left at Mooney-Watertown Condon’s phone number was not returned. Attempts to locate Rafael Rondon were unsuccessful right away.

Those who took part in the Capitol riot documented it extensively. To find the suspects, law enforcement used images from the participants’ social media accounts.

According to a statement of facts documented by an unnamed FBI special agent, the mother and son were found thanks to a tip to the FBI.

Rondon told FBI agents that the machine had an ethernet connection.

“If my memory serves me well, the guy was about to take it out. According to the affidavit, Mooney-Rondon added, “I’m like, guy, don’t do that, I mean that’s, that’s just the computer, you can’t take the cables out, it’ll wreck everything.”

Mooney-Rondon went on to say that she thought she saw the man place the computer in his backpack. That’s what her son told the cops. This is a condensed version of the information.