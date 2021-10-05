He received 20% of Utah’s presidential votes in 2016, and now he’s taking on Senator Mike Lee.

According to the Associated Press, Evan McMullin, who received 20% of the vote in Utah as an independent candidate in the 2016 presidential election, is challenging Republican Sen. Mike Lee for his seat in Utah. In a tweet on Tuesday, McMullin declared his candidacy, saying that “extremism, division, and conspiracy now threaten our quality of life and democratic republic.”

McMullin is a Republican congressional aide and a former CIA agent. Despite the fact that Utah is primarily Republican, inhabitants place a higher importance on courtesy and lean toward the middle on political matters, according to the Associated Press.

In 2016, McMullin was able to appeal to Utah voters who were hesitant to vote for Donald Trump. McMullin stated in a statement that he is neither running as a Republican or Democrat.

In a statement, he added, “I’m running as a patriot, as an American determined to defending our country and changing our politics for the better.”

In the 2022 Senate election, Utah will see if continuing dissatisfaction with Trump-style Republican politics remains a political force. Lee, a two-term incumbent who was elected during the tea party movement, was first suspicious of Trump but eventually became a staunch supporter of the president.

Former state lawmaker Becky Edwards and former gubernatorial spokesperson Ally Isom, who are also running against Lee, have previously been Trump critics.

Trump finally won the state with 45.5 percent of the vote in 2016, and he boosted his vote share to 58 percent in 2020. And, as seen by a wave of boos directed at Utah’s other senator, GOP Trump critic Mitt Romney, at a recent Republican conference, his support among core Republicans remains strong.

McMullin won’t have to compete for a nomination in front of that throng by running as a third-party candidate. But, without the support of a major political party, he’ll face his own obstacles, according to Jason Perry, director of the University of Utah’s Hinckley Institute of Politics.

He explained, “It’s just very difficult for someone who isn’t a Republican or a Democrat to catch fire and earn enough votes to win in the state of Utah.”

In 2016, McMullin had a solid showing in Utah and was later considered as a.