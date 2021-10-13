‘He melted,’ I said. ‘I’ve never seen anything like it,’ Steven Gerrard said following a Liverpool dressing room brawl between Craig Bellamy and Kenny Dalglish.

Stewart Downing, a former Liverpool forward, has revealed how Steven Gerrard once had to give Craig Bellamy a stern talking to.

Between 2011 and 2013, Downing made 91 appearances for the Reds before being moved to West Ham.

Downing helped Liverpool win the League Cup in 2012 under manager Sir Kenny Dalglish’s guidance, and he was named man of the match in the process.

Downing was talking about his football career on the Under the Cosh podcast when he came to talking about former teammate Bellamy.

When discussing former Red Bellamy, Downing stated that club captain Gerrard addressed the Welshman after a game following an issue with the management.

“I’ve definitely heard of Bellers [Bellamy], and you read from the outside, but my brother-in-law knows him very well,” Downing remarked.

“‘Bellers is what he is, he’s harmless,’ he remarked. He thinks he can pick on others and make fun of them, and things like that.

“I got along well with Bellers, who was fantastic.”

“I always remember when someone gets a dressing down and melts, he melted and he’d probably tell you that.”

“At full time in a game, he went after Kenny (Dalglish).” When he walked off the bench, he said, “You should have played me there because I’m quick.”

“‘Shut your mouth, sit down,’ Kenny commanded.

“Then there’s Steven Gerrard, who I’ve seen lose his head at least twice in his career while I’ve known him. He entered and handed it to Bellers, telling him to “shut your f*****g mouth.”

“He stripped him down to his underwear, and he [Bellamy] simply melted.” That’s something I’ve never seen before.

“You know how Bellers is, he’s a riot. But he was stuttering, and I just looked at him and thought to myself, ‘wow.'” Downing went on to laud Pepe Reina, another former Liverpool teammate, and how the two met before he even joined the club.

“Pepe Reina is one of the best footballers I’ve ever met,” Downing added.

“I saw him a month before I signed with Liverpool in the summer in Ibiza, and it was all going on.”

