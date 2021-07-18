He is the son of a Liverpool shopkeeper who has amassed a fortune of £4 billion.

Tom Morris, the founder of Home Bargains, is one of Liverpool’s wealthiest residents.

Mr Morris and his family were recently ranked as the UK’s 40th wealthiest on the Sunday Times Rich List.

The family is believed to be worth £4.361 billion, up £261 million in the last year.

For the first time since 2019, the Disney Magic at Sea cruise ship docks in Liverpool.

Despite being wealthier than Mike Ashely and Sir Philip Green, the Morris family is extremely quiet and avoids the limelight.

Mr Morris, 67, is believed to be without a personal secretary and prefers to drive a Volkswagen Golf over anything showy.

The family’s own jet, with M-ORIS spelled out on the tail, is one proof of their affluence, according to the Mirror.

Mr Morris was born in 1954 to Tom Morris senior, a shopkeeper in Liverpool who managed a store called V’s, which stood for “value” and was named after his wife Veronica.

Morris Junior, following in his father’s footsteps, founded TJ Morris Ltd, which now trades as Home Bargains, in Old Swan when he was just 21 years old.

According to accounts, he used his bank overdraft to fund his first business, which debuted in 1976 under the name Home & Bargain.

Mr Morris, who was one of seven siblings, saw several of his brothers join the company as it evolved, despite having careers in different fields.

Joe Morris oversees business and serves as the family’s primary spokesperson, while Ed Morris created the computer systems and Anton Morris coined the company’s blue and red motto.

Tom, on the other hand, controls 90% of the company and has been described as a “canny buyer who negotiates hard” and someone with a “genuine sense of smell” for business by those who know him.

He now lives at Liverpool’s Albert Dock, and both of his children work in the industry.

Home Bargains’ slogan is “Top Brands, Low Prices,” and part of the reason for its success is presumably its refusal to sell anything unless it can be sold for the lowest price.

“If we,” Joe once told the Guardian.

“The summary comes to an end.”