‘He has no future,’ says Ainsley Maitland. – After an unsuccessful transfer to Everton, Niles was given a warning.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles should have been allowed to join Everton on deadline day, according to Sol Campbell and Jamie Carragher.

The Toffees made a bid to Arsenal for the 24-year-old, but the Gunners turned it down, prompting the England international to write about the move on social media.

“All I want to (sic) do is move where I’m wanted and where I’m going to play @Arsenal,” he posted on Instagram the day before the transfer window closed.

Sol Campbell, a former Arsenal defender and club hero, understands Maitland-Niles’ frustrations and believes that a move to Everton would have been the best option for him.

“He needs to advance in his career and return to the England team. ‘If I can’t get into this team, I’m going to have to join a different one,’ Campbell explained to TalkSport.

“I understand a young man who is yearning to play. Arsenal needs a squad; not going to Everton, which would have been a magnificent deal, would have been disappointing.”

Despite Mikel Arteta’s insistence that he not join Chelsea, Maitland-Niles has yet to make an appearance for Arsenal in the Premier League this season, with Callum Chambers and Cedric Soares being chosen ahead of him in his preferred position.

So far this season, he’s only made two appearances: as a second-half replacement in Arsenal’s 6-0 Carabao Cup win over West Brom and for the final 20 minutes of their crushing defeat to Manchester City last weekend.

As he described Maitland-Niles’ season chances, fellow defender Jamie Carragher expressed similar sentiments to his ex-England teammate Campbell.

“I sympathize with him. All he wants to do is play football. It appears that he has no future at Arsenal, and they have thwarted a transfer at the last minute,” he told Sky Sports.

“Cedric and Chambers were playing at right-back for Arsenal. Play him if they want to utilize him.”

Everton's search for a right-back to compete with Seamus Coleman has been well-documented, with the Toffees reportedly approaching Denzel Dumfries and Rangers earlier in the summer window.