‘He doesn’t like it,’ Joel Matip says to Virgil van Dijk following the Liverpool match.

Virgil van Dijk has shown his affection for Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip by wearing a t-shirt with his face on it. Before the final game of the season against Crystal Palace, Liverpool were at their training centre in Kirkby to model the new Nike home and training kit range for next season. After standard photographs were taken, players were asked to assist in the creation of popular GIFs that supporters could use online.

Injured defender Van Dijk enjoyed a bucket of popcorn before being presented with a Matip t-shirt. Van Dijk missed EURO2020 after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage against Everton in October. “I had nothing to do with this!” Matip exclaimed,

. ‘Look, I have a surprise for you!’ he said as he walked in. Van Dijk replied, “The legend, the one and only.”

“I love the man, but he doesn’t like it.” “This guy is a legend..”

He’ll make a ton of great GIFs that we can all use and enjoy. What a character. ”

Matip continued his bromance by modeling the Liverpool home kit for the coming season. “What a sight,” Van Dijk said as he looked on.

He has the potential to be a model. He’s got the stature!

