‘He caused no harm to himself.’ – An 18-year-old Everton striker who adores Didier Drogba could be the perfect fit for Rafa Benitez.

Katia Kouyate has clearly been watching what it takes to become a top-class forward for a number of years, citing Didier Drogba, Thierry Henry, and current Everton number 9 Dominic Calvert-Lewin as his football heroes.

A pair of teammates closer to home, on the other hand, could be even more crucial for the Blues prospect.

Despite the fact that he was just 17, Kouyate had a breakthrough season with Everton’s Under-23s last season (2020/21).

The Manchester-born player made his Blues second-string debut against Blackburn Rovers last November and impressed before his season was cut short early in April due to a broken hamstring tendon.

“Op was successful, we give all thanks to the most high,” the footballer said. The road to rehabilitation will be long, and there will be a tremendous season ahead.”

Meanwhile, David Unsworth, the Under-23s manager, told The Washington Newsday, “I was happy with Katia.” He displayed occasional flashes of speed, directness, and power in brief bursts.

“Once he gets up to the level of under-23 football, he’ll be a good player,” says the coach. I was overjoyed. He caused no harm to himself, and I am quite proud of him.”

With both Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison sidelined, Kouyate, who turned 18 on September 9, is still fighting his way back to full fitness at a time when other frontmen Ellis Simms and Lewis Dobbin have received call-ups to Rafa Benitez’s first team group.

On September 25, the latter, who is only nine months Kouyate’s older, made his senior debut as a substitute in a 2-0 Premier League home win over Norwich City, illustrating that the path from Finch Farm to the top still exists.

Kouyate is a flexible frontman who can play on either wing or as a center-forward, according to the club’s website. He is characterized as a “dynamic attacker” with “exceptional speed, technique, and strength.”

That appears to be the type of player Benitez is looking for in the final third of the field.

Kouyate, who is eligible to play for both England and the Ivory Coast — the west African country has provided Everton with Ibrahima Bakayoko, Lacina Traore, Arouna Kone, and current player Jean-Philippe Gbamin – speaks fluent French and describes France as. “The summary has come to an end.”