‘Hazards’ posed by Hispanic culture, according to a police training course.

According to reports, a Kentucky police force held a training program that warned cops about aspects of Hispanic culture that could “offer dangers” to officers.

During a one-hour training session, the Louisville Metro Police Department’s (LMPD) training school reportedly examined Hispanic culture, including features of “Hispanic culture” in the United States and how they “differ from mainstream USA.”

The lesson was included as part of recruit training in 2020, according to a 39-page PowerPoint released to LEO (Louisville Eccentric Observer) Weekly, an alternative publication.

“Law Enforcement Spanish: Basics of Hispanic/ Latino Culture and Officer Safety,” according to the course description, will teach recruits about Hispanic culture.

The course would also teach students to “identify certain parts of Hispanic/ Latino culture that may pose dangers to law enforcement,” according to LEO Weekly.

Hispanic people were defined as “more fatalistic,” “more spontaneous,” and “relying on family and friends” in slides comparing “American middle class vs. Hispanic.”

The American middle class, on the other hand, was described as sticking to schedules, relying on themselves and institutions, and having “more planners.”

The concept of the training concerns Randy Shrewsberry, an ex-officer and founder of the Institute for Criminal Justice Training Reform (ISJTR), according to the site.

“Frankly, presenting one culture, or a subset of a culture, as intrinsically more violent or posing distinct hazards than another is plain racist,” he told the outlet.

“I believe the concern is that once you’ve identified one culture as being a distinct threat, whatever engagement the police have with that group will be addressed differently, which regrettably means more aggressively.”

The content was “offensive,” according to Karina Barillas, director of the La Casita Center in Louisville, a non-profit that works with the Hispanic population.

“This kind of one-size-fits-all rhetoric fosters divisions of us [vs]them, discrimination, and a misunderstanding of people’s realities,” she told LEO Weekly.

“The entire community needs better-prepared cops whose supervisors provide them with awareness of this diversity—it is also a disservice to these officers if they are taught assumptions that lead to confusion and potentially dangerous confrontation in the line of duty,” Barillas continued. We all deserve to be treated as individuals rather than stereotypes.” According to a spokeswoman for the LMPD, This is a condensed version of the information.