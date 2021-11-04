Hazards in your home that could easily result in a fire

With people lighting more fireplaces and burning candles as we approach Winter, the risk of house fires in the UK grows dramatically.

To avoid unintentional accidents, people must exercise caution when working with flames.

Safe, a security shop, has published advice to assist ensure a higher probability of safety over the holiday season, which has resulted in a 2% reduction in house fires compared to past years, with only 151,000 fires across the UK in 2020-21.

However, there are still a lot of properties going up in flames. In October, November, December, and January of last year, there were an average of 9,371 monthly fires in the UK, with 11,744 in November alone.

“There’s no doubt that house fires are a larger risk throughout the winter because people will be utilizing and generating heat more than they would in the summer,” said Anthony Neary, managing director of safe.co.uk.

“We believe that by looking at the most recent UK fire statistics, we’ve given people a fair understanding of what to look out for and how to stay attentive.” Hopefully, everyone will follow our advice and enjoy a nice, fire-free winter, and we can all work together to reduce the number of fires.” This year, Safe has provided some advice on how to be more safety conscious.

Listed here are ten important safety tips.

Ensure that a fire alarm is fitted and that the battery is operational. Regular tests will provide you with peace of mind that everything is in working order.

Before utilizing fairy lights, inspect them for any breaks or splits, as they may not have been used since the previous Christmas. If you’re going to be away from the house for an extended amount of time, don’t leave them on.

Before going to bed or leaving the house, double-check that all candles have been extinguished.

To avoid chimney fires starting in the middle of the night, make sure all fireplaces are fully out before going to bed.

Prepare an escape path so that everyone can get to safety if there is a fire.

Do not smoke in bed, and safely dispose of any cigarettes or ashtrays.