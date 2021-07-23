Hay fever symptoms: How to detect if you have hay fever or the coronavirus

You may have noticed some hay fever symptoms as the hot weather in the UK continues.

The pollen count has grown as temperatures have risen to as high as 33°C in some sections of the country.

Between late March and September, hay fever is at its worst, especially when the weather is hot, humid, and windy.

A man’s body was discovered in Newsham Park.

However, it’s all too easy to confuse hay fever with some of Covid-19’s early symptoms, and vice versa.

Pollen levels may be higher in the afternoon or evening, making allergy symptoms milder and changing throughout the day.

Here’s how to figure out whether you have hay fever or the coronavirus:

Sneezing and coughing, a runny or blocked nose, itchy, red, or watery eyes are all symptoms of hay fever. throat, mouth, nose, and ears itch a loss of odor pain in the temples and a headache in the forehead earache with exhaustion

If you have asthma, you may also experience:

a tightening sensation in your chest, shortness of breath, wheezing, and coughing

Hay fever does not result in a high fever.

Unlike a cold, which normally lasts one or two weeks, hay fever can last weeks or months.

Coronavirus symptoms a scorching heat A new cough is bothering you. If you experience a cough on a regular basis, it may be worse than usual. Your sense of smell or taste has been lost or has changed. Headache Breathing problems Throat irritation Pains and aches Tiredness Diarrhoea Some patients have complained of nausea and a runny nose, but these symptoms are uncommon.