Hawaii Will Be Open To Travelers On November 1st: Here’s What You Should Know Before You Go.

Hawaii will reopen its doors to visitors on November 1st, as the number of COVID cases and hospitalizations in the state has decreased.

The announcement of the state’s reopening comes following a spike in COVID-19 infections in Hawaii, when the highly contagious Delta form gained root and case counts climbed to alarming proportions. Gov. David Ige issued an advisory on Aug. 23 advising people to avoid the islands and cancel their vacation arrangements.

“I’m heartened by the continued trend of reduced case counts of COVID in our islands,” Ige remarked in a tweet. Our hospitals are doing better and seeing fewer patients than in the past. This allows us to continue our economic recovery while also allowing us to safely welcome back fully vaccinated domestic passengers.

“As always, we will continue to monitor case counts and hospitalizations on the islands and modify as necessary while prioritizing the health and safety of our inhabitants,” he stated.

We’re still waiting for information from the federal government on overseas travel plans, but we’ll have something in place by Nov. 8.

Ige now welcomes visitors who have confirmation of immunization or a negative COVID test conducted within 72 hours of leaving the island to return to Hawaii. Travelers who arrive in Hawaii without documentation of these COVID criteria will be quarantined for 10 days.

Ige said the state is looking at plans from the federal government to make it mandatory for international passengers to provide proof of vaccination beginning Nov. 8.

According to the Associated Press, Hawaii’s COVID cases have dropped to a seven-day average of 117 new cases, down from a summer high of 900, with hospitalizations down from 400 to around 100 across the state.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Hawaii has documented over 87,000 instances of the virus, with over 870 COVID-related deaths. According to the state’s Department of Health, 70 percent of eligible residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19.