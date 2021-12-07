Hawaii Severe Weather Live Updates: Forecasters Say Hawaii Will Face Catastrophic Flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for sections of Hawaii due to heavy rain, which has caused “severe and life-threatening flooding,” according to the National Weather Service.

For the most up-to-date information, visit The Washington Newsday’s liveblog.

Slow-moving storms continue to pose a threat to Hawaii.

Weather authorities cautioned that slow-moving thunderstorms, high gusts, and heavy rainfall might remain through Wednesday after Hawaii Governor David Ige declared a state of emergency on Monday night.

This came after Hawaiian Electric reported a substantial power loss in downtown Honolulu Monday evening as a result of the heavy storm.

Honolulu is set to get a record amount of rain on Monday.

This week, Honolulu saw record-breaking rains.

On Monday, the island received 7.92 inches of rain.

The typical December rainfall in Honolulu is 2.18 inches, according to ABC meteorologist Ginger Zee.

Honolulu receives 2.18 inches of rain on average in December… They nearly quadrupled that in one day after having their wettest December day on record! pic.twitter.com/AW2KapDCK9 @danpeckwx December 7, 2021 — Ginger Zee (@Ginger Zee)