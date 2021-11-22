Hawaii is being sued by a man who was mistaken for someone else and was committed to a mental institution.

A formerly homeless man is suing the state of Hawaii, as well as many police officers, public defenders, and doctors, for putting him in a mental institution for two years and eight months owing to a mistaken identity.

Attorneys for Joshua Spriestersbach filed the case in Honolulu’s US District Court on Sunday. The complaint claims that Hawaii officials have not reacted to a petition filed in August to fix the error that led to his institutionalization, according to an Associated Press article.

Spriestersbach’s identity confusion began in 2017, when he fell asleep on the streets while waiting in a long line for meals at a Honolulu homeless shelter.

Spriesterbach was arrested after a police officer confused him for Thomas Castleberry, who had breached his probation in a 2006 narcotics case. The Associated Press stated that when Spriesterbach was detained for sleeping in a middle school stairway in 2011, he gave authorities the name Castleberry, his grandfather’s last name, which could have been the source of the mix-up.

Despite the fact that Spriesterbach swore he was not Castleberry and provided officials with his name and social security number, no one believed him, and he was transported to Hawaii State Hospital (HSH).

Due to Castleberry’s drug past, Spriesterbach was forced to attend group sessions for illegal drug users at HSH, according to CNN. When Spriesterbach refused, they medicated him with antipsychotics, which made him “depressed and catatonic.” Doctors assumed he was psychotic the more he insisted on being innocent, and he was kept in the hospital until one doctor eventually believed him.

According to Spriesterbach’s lawyers, officials sought to hide the mistake by releasing him quietly with only 50 cents in his pocket.

Spriestersbach’s case includes charges of false detention, intentional infliction of emotional distress, malicious prosecution, and abuse of process.

State Public Defender James Tabe declined to comment on Monday, and a representative for the Hawaii attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. Honolulu police did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

According to Kenneth Lawson, co-director of the Hawaii Innocence Project, Spriestersbach’s lawyers believe that the action will result in procedural improvements that will assure correct identification of those in detention. They’re also asking for monetary damages, which will be decided in court.

