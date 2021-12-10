‘Having said that,’ says Liverpool veteran Steven Gerrard ahead of Aston Villa’s return to Anfield.

Liverpool star Ian Rush has spoken out about how he believes the club’s fans would treat Steven Gerrard upon his comeback.

On Saturday, Gerrard’s Aston Villa team travels to Merseyside to face Liverpool in the Premier League.

The 41-year-return old’s to Anfield in a professional role will be his first since leaving the club as a player in the summer of 2015.

Gerrard has won three of his four games as Villa manager since taking over from Dean Smith, including a win over Leicester City and former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers in his most recent match.

While Rush believes Liverpool fans will appreciate their hero, he feels they will want him to lose as soon as the game begins.

“Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield as Aston Villa manager this Saturday will be an emotional occasion, and I’m expecting a loud response from the Kop,” Rush told Gambling.com.

“He’s the best midfielder Liverpool has ever had, in my opinion.” As a player, he took Liverpool out of so many tight situations, he was a fantastic captain, a true leader – he had it all.

“He’s without a doubt one of our best players, and in my opinion, the best midfielder in the club’s history.”

“Having said that, his job is to beat Liverpool once the Villa game starts, and the fans will want him to lose as soon as the ball is kicked off.”

“Whatever happens after the game, Stevie will receive the best wishes of the Liverpool fans because he is a club great.” He’s definitely up there with the best Liverpool players of all time.”