Have your say on the season ahead by voting on the Liverpool Premier League fixture calendar.

Following the release of the Premier League fixtures, Liverpool fans can begin planning for the next 12 months.

The Reds will be trying to get back to challenging at the top of the table after an injury-plagued season, and they now have just over eight weeks to complete any additions they desire before the 2021/22 Premier League season begins.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will begin the season against Norwich City and finish it at home against Wolves.

Matches against Manchester United on October 23 and March 19, as well as the two Merseyside derbies against Everton on November 30 and April 23, are among the highlights.

