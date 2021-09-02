Have your say on the issue of school uniforms.

It’s back to school time, and the kids are probably already as tidy as they’ll be for the rest of the year.

But are they dressed in outdated school uniforms passed down from older siblings (which they will ultimately outgrow) or uniforms provided by their school’s “preferred supplier”?

Or are they wearing a t-shirt that you bought at the supermarket and sewed the school badge onto?

According to a Liverpool mother, it’s time to get rid of “useless” school uniforms.

Maybe they’re not even wearing a uniform because their school doesn’t have one.

Some supporters argue that school uniforms instill pride and make all children look the same, preventing bullying, while others argue that youngsters will always find a way to stand out and that they place a financial strain on some families who cannot afford them.

School uniforms appear to be another point of contention these days, with accusations that they are too expensive, difficult to obtain, or sexist.

Or that the show’s dress code (no black trainers!) is excessively tight.

We’ve put together this brief poll to find out your thoughts on the benefits and drawbacks of the British school uniform.

