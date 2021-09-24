Have you purchased gasoline today?

Due to rumors of a gasoline shortage, cars are queuing at service stations to fill up just in case.

Due to a scarcity of HGV drivers in the UK, some petrol stations are said to have closed and others may be running low on supplies.

“People should continue to shop for fuel as usual,” a spokesman for the Prime Minister said, denying that there is a fuel scarcity.

He did admit, though, that “issues impacting numerous industries across the UK, not just in terms of HGV drivers” existed.

This isn’t the first time we’ve witnessed a store run in recent years, with individuals stockpiling toilet paper and spaghetti at the start of the first Covid lockdown.

We’d like to hear what Echo readers have to say about the present situation, as well as whether or not you plan to become engaged.

