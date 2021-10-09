Have you been struck by the “worse cold ever”?

Hundreds of people in and around Sefton have been sick with a severe cold that won’t go away.

People are venting their frustrations over bugs on social media, with one man describing his symptoms as the “worse lurgy ever.”

If it’s only a cold, your symptoms can be managed at home, according to NHS advice.

Washing your hands with warm water and soap on a regular basis, not sharing towels or other household items with someone who has a cold, staying fit and healthy, and avoiding touching your face are all ways to avoid having a cold.

You should have a PCR test if you have a new and persistent cough, a fever, or a change in smell or taste.

“A negative result from a lateral flow test is not trustworthy enough to be sure you’re certainly not sick,” according to ZOE, the world’s largest ongoing study investigating the virus. “If your symptoms persist, it’s advisable to obtain a PCR test to be sure.”