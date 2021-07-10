‘Haunted’ Visitors to a Merseyside barracks witness a ‘ghost of a woman named Claire.’

A ancient Merseyside barracks is claimed to be haunted by a “three-legged dog” and other spirits. It was previously named as one of the UK’s most frightful sites.

Mill Street Barracks in St Helens was modified for use by the local sea cadet detachment, but it has since become a well-known location for ghost sightings and paranormal activity.

It was built in 1861 to house a variety of army formations and used as a morgue during both world wars. Following a survey by paranormal website HiggyPop, it was included in the top 100 most haunted places in the UK in both 2019 and 2020.

The property is said to be haunted by the ghost of the former caretaker’s dog, Bruce, and it served as an isolation facility for tuberculosis patients following World War I, with many of them dying there.

Visitors to the barracks have reported hearing footsteps, marching, echoing yells, and voices, as well as seeing the ghost of a lady known simply as Claire.

Simply Ghost Nights, a “professional ghost-hunting group,” was granted permission to investigate the drill hall, bunk chambers, and infamous cellars in 2016.

According to the ECHO, a guy named Jack is one of the most often reported ghosts, and is renowned for pestering female guests on the higher floors. A black dog named Bruce has also been reported, missing a leg and evidently looking for his previous master.

Others have claimed to have spotted the ‘Angry Man’ who has been accused of slamming individuals against walls in the building’s old lodging block.

We put out a call on social media for residents to share their most terrifying and unsettling stories about the military barracks.

“We spent the night here with a paranormal team, I didn’t see anything and (was upset), but reportedly there’s a three-legged dog in there, and there’s a set of stairs in there where many people have been thrown down,” Samiee Janee Donoghue said.

"Spent time there over night as a teen in sea cadets," Joey Happypants Hardman said.