Hateful texts sent by her mother and boyfriend only days before they killed her three-year-old daughter

A mother and her then-boyfriend were convicted guilty of murdering their three-year-old daughter just days after threatening to do so in a text message.

After being found guilty of Kaylee-Jayde Priest’s manslaughter, Nicola Priest of Edgbaston, Birmingham, and Callum Redfern of Dudley, West Midlands, will be sentenced on Friday.

On August 9 of last year, Kaylee-Jayde Priest was discovered dead in the flat she shared with her mother.

The child’s mother dialed 999, but a jury found Priest guilty after hearing that the infant was “dead before the call was made.”

The boy, who was characterized as a “happy child” in court, died as a result of major chest and abdominal injuries.

Medical exams later revealed she had previously suffered broken ribs, lower leg fractures, and a broken sternum, according to Birmingham Crown Court.

During their trial, Priest, 23, and her 22-year-old partner Callum Redfern pointed fingers at one other, despite the fact that they were in a “close sexual connection” at the time.

Both were acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter of the infant on Thursday.

Jurors heard Priest hitting Kaylee in the head and calling her a “f****** brat,” as well as hearing the girl cry “in a scared tone.”

Neighbors in a flat downstairs at Kingshurst House in Solihull recall hearing a thud and then Kaylee wailing, followed by Priest allegedly saying, “I’ll just claim she fell off the bed.”

When Kaylee sobbed, the solution appeared to be to drown out her sobbing with music, according to the same residents.

Priest warned Redfern in a text message discussion on July 24, 2020, days before Kaylee’s death, “I’m going to kill her… I’ve paled (struck) her one and smacked her for s*****g in her nappy because she keeps leaving the living room or going into the kitchen.”

“All right, give her one from me,” Redfern said.

“I will, babe,” the priest said.

“I’m going to keep the little brat away from me,” Redfern texted Priest three days later. “I’m fed up with your s******g daughter.”

The communications, according to prosecutors, gave a vivid picture of Priest and Redfern’s “uncaring attitude toward Kaylee.”

