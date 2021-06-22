Hate crimes against LGBT+ people increased by a quarter in Merseyside last year.

According to Merseyside Police data, hate crimes against LGBT+ people have increased by more than 25% compared to last year’s figures.

According to statistics, hate crimes against LGBT+ people increased from April 2020 to March 2019, compared to the previous year.

Following widely reported reports of violent attacks on LGBT+ individuals in Liverpool city centre in the last month, there has been concern of a spike in hate crimes in recent days.

A rally was held today in response to a spate of suspected homophobic and transphobic attacks, as the city’s queer community sought to show their outrage, fear, and defiance.

During an attack and robbery on May 16, young individuals were allegedly subjected to transphobic and homophobic slurs.

In the early hours of June 11, three young males holding a knife and yelling homophobic slurs attacked and threatened to kill a young gay couple and their companion as they came home.

Meanwhile, two 19-year-old bisexual Liverpool Hope University students, Curtis Stewart and Josh Ormrod, were beaten and bruised in savage assaults just days apart following evenings out in the city center.

Recently, these other examples motivated a young woman to post on Instagram about an attack on her, her partner, and her sister in Liverpool’s “gay district” on May 22, during which they were threatened with rape and murder.

Merseyside Police stated it had made several arrests in connection with recent homophobic and transphobic crimes in Liverpool’s downtown area.

In the financial year from April 2020 to March this year, the number of LGBT+ hate offences registered to Merseyside Police increased by more than 25% compared to the previous year.

Hate crimes against LGBT+ people recorded to the police increased by 30% in April, May, and the first two weeks of June compared to the same three months last year.

During that time, total hate crime reports increased by 11%, and in the year to March, they increased by 22%.

According to reports, the central ward, which encompasses the city center, including the “gay quarter” and the majority of the city’s nightlife, is a hotspot for LGBT+ hate crimes. The summary comes to a close.